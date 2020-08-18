Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble last night.

Acho feels the Clippers got lucky, while Wiley believes this is a marathon rather than a sprint & the Clippers will still prevail.