Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals

Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble last night.

Acho feels the Clippers got lucky, while Wiley believes this is a marathon rather than a sprint & the Clippers will still prevail.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land' [Video]

Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series, and Colin Cowherd reacts to the victory. Colin believes Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers proved that veteran players know..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron winning the NBA Finals in the Bubble will be his 'greatest challenge' to date [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron winning the NBA Finals in the Bubble will be his 'greatest challenge' to date

LeBron James has already said his first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers won’t be a walk in the park. And if the Los Angeles Lakers get past Portland, he doesn’t see things getting..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:58Published
Skip Bayless: The Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers if it weren't for Porzingis' ejection [Video]

Skip Bayless: The Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers if it weren't for Porzingis' ejection

Luka Doncic’s dropped 42 points last night, an NBA record for a playoff debut, but it wasn’t enough to get a win against the Los Angeles Clippers after Kristaps Porzingis got ejected in the 3rd..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published