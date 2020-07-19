|
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president
Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.
Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media
Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.
Ronald Koeman in profile
We take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.
Lionel Messi in profile
A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.
The Holland coach, who played for Barca between 1989 and 1995, has expressed his interest in...
Lionel Messi is as important to Barcelona’s future as he has been to their success over the past 15...
'Barca to appoint Koeman on Wednesday'
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero says Barcelona are set to officially announce Ronald Koeman as their new head coach on Wednesday.
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next
Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.
