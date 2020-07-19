Global  
 

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.


Ronald Koeman: Barcelona's former player wants head coach position

 Ronald Koeman, strongly tipped to be the new Barcelona boss, says he would like the job but that nothing has been finalised yet. The 57-year-old, who is..
Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media [Video]

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Ronald Koeman in profile [Video]

Ronald Koeman in profile

We take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona

 Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..
Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could return

 Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
5 potential moves for Messi as star 'wants to leave Barcelona immediately'

 The Barcelona icon is seemingly at the end of his tether when it comes to his time with the Catalan giants, and that has led to suggestions that he could be..
FC Barcelona sacks manager, but fans not assuaged [Video]

FC Barcelona sacks manager, but fans not assuaged

Barcelona president makes intentions clear over Koeman; Messi future

The Holland coach, who played for Barca between 1989 and 1995, has expressed his interest in...
Messi will lead Barca into Koeman era, vows Bartomeu

Lionel Messi is as important to Barcelona’s future as he has been to their success over the past 15...
