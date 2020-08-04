Crews were called to the Knox County Jail for a fire on Monday - here's what police say happened Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago Crews were called to the Knox County Jail for a fire on Monday - here's what police say happened Crews were called to the Knox County Jail for a fire on Monday - here's what police say happened 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend People" or, "vehicles". We're now finding-out what triggered "a fire alarm" at the knox county jail "last night". "sheriff doug vantlin believes".. Inmates lit a piece of cardboard on fire. "officials" found the cardboard between "2"-walls. "fire crews" were called to the jail just after "8"-o'clock last night. They found smoke filling-up a cell block. No



