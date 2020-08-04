Global  
 

Crews were called to the Knox County Jail for a fire on Monday - here's what police say happened

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
We're now finding-out what triggered "a fire alarm" at the knox county jail "last night".

"sheriff doug vantlin believes"..

Inmates lit a piece of cardboard on fire.

"officials" found the cardboard between "2"-walls.

"fire crews" were called to the jail just after "8"-o'clock last night.

They found smoke filling-up a cell block.

