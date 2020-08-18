Flood mitigation projects in Utica

Global  
 

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city is making significant progress on its flood mitigation plan.

Mayor robert palmieri says with 250 thousand dollars in funding, the city's engineering department was able to craft a plan to improve infrastructure.

Work included cleaning out catch basins, excavating drainage ditches, and removing sediment.

