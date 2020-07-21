Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

[NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday.

Colette Luke has the latest.

A Senate intelligence committee panel on Tuesday released a bombshell report alleging that Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and WikiLeaks to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The nearly 1000-page report by the Republican-led panel said that Wikileaks – which published thousands of emails hacked from Hillary Clinton's campaign weeks before the election – “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” and that the site and its founder Julian Assange benefited from Russian government support.

And as Russian military intelligence and WikiLeaks released the hacked documents, the report also alleged that Trump's campaign sought advance notice, devised messaging strategies to amplify them "and encouraged further theft of information and ... leaks." The report also alleged that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort collaborated with Russians, before during and after the 2016 U.S. election.

The panel found Manafort's role and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence, saying his "high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services... represented a grave counterintelligence threat." It also concluded that President Vladimir Putin personally directed the Russian efforts to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Clinton.

The Senate intelligence committee report comes after a three-and-a-half year probe of allegations that Russia sought to help Trump defeat Clinton following the Mueller report.

The release also comes less than three months from the 2020 presidential election as Trump faces off against his rival Joe Biden, who is currently leading in public opinion polls.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Manafort Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon

Manafort sues DOJ over Mueller investigation

 President Trump's former 2016 campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is suing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to..
CBS News

Paul Manafort was 'a grave counterintelligence threat,' Republican-led Senate panel finds

 Paul Manafort's "proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the..
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

4 men, 4 takeaways: The tl;dr version of the monster Senate intelligence report on Russia

 Senate Intel panel produces playbook on Russian interference in the 2016 election
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign's contacts with Russians were a 'grave threat', Senate rules

 The Trump campaign's interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a "grave" counterintelligence threat, a Senate..
New Zealand Herald

Key takeaways from Senate's Russia investigation

 The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a new report outlining extensive contact between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in the months..
CBS News

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before a House committee next week about recent changes to the postal service.
CBS News

WikiLeaks WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media

Feds are treating BlueLeaks organization as ‘a criminal hacker group,’ documents show

 The transparency activist organization Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) has been formally designated as a “criminal hacker group,” following the..
The Verge

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift [Video]

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election bid may hinge on winning suburban voters who revolted against his party two years ago. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

Trump will accept party's nomination for a second term at the White House during Republican convention

 Trump previously canceled some convention events in North Carolina because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
USATODAY.com

What We Learned: The Senate Committee Report on Trump and Russian Interference

 Senators divided along party lines about whether to conclude that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin’s election sabotage operations.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Abortion Fight Evolves, Overshadowed in 2020 but With Huge Stakes

 Anti-abortion groups hope to keep Americans voting Republican despite anger at leaders’ handling of the coronavirus, race and the economy. Abortion-rights..
NYTimes.com

Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition [Video]

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventions

 Since 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
CBS News

Will virtual Democratic National Convention be enough to rally Wisconsin voters?

 Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler joins CBSN to weigh in on pros and cons of the first virtual Democratic National Convention and how Wisconsin..
CBS News

‘Climate Donors’ Flock to Biden to Counter Trump’s Fossil Fuel Money

 Once nonexistent, campaign cash earmarked as "climate donations" is flowing to Joe Biden as a small but growing counterweight to the monied muscle of fossil..
NYTimes.com

Democratic National Convention: Donald Trump takes aim at Michelle Obama's speech

 Donald Trump has hit out at former First Lady Michelle Obama on Twitter, after she delivered harsh criticism of the US President.Trump took aim at Obama,..
New Zealand Herald

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012 and de facto dictator of Russia since early 2000

Putin tells Merkel external intervention in Belarus would be unacceptable

 Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that any attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of...
WorldNews
Putin faces tough choice to support Lukashenko [Video]

Putin faces tough choice to support Lukashenko

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published
Belarus leader says new election to be held [Video]

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Russian-Belarusian Relations: Back to Being Brothers? Crimea 2.0 Is Unlikely

 Several recent developments in Russian-Belarusian relations — in particular, Belarus’ return of 32 suspected Wagner mercenaries to Russia, Belarusian..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Senate Report: Former Trump Aide Paul Manafort Shared Campaign Info With Russia

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort shared information with Russian intelligence during the...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' [Video]

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home [Video]

With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home

[NFA] The prospects for a deal in the U.S. Congress to help Americans suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 15:20Published