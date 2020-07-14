Global  
 

NYPD Forms Task Force To Fight Asian-American Hate Crimes

NYPD Forms Task Force To Fight Asian-American Hate Crimes

The NYPD has formed a new task force to fight an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.


