NYPD Forms Task Force To Fight Asian-American Hate Crimes
The NYPD has formed a new task force to fight an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
NYPD Forming Asian Hate Crime Task ForceAccording to the NYPD, nearly two dozen bias crimes against Asians have been reported so far this year.
March Against Hate Crime Targeting Asian Americans Held In ManhattanThere was a march Saturday against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, which have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.
