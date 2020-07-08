Armed robbers steal man's dog near Milwaukee's Third Ward, police say

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago

The Milwaukee Police Department is now seeking suspects after a man's dog was stolen near the Third Ward, according to the MPD.

NEW AT FIVE: MILWAUKEE POLICEARE SEARCHING FOR TWOROBBERS... ONE OF WHOM WASARMED..

WHO STOLE A MAN'SFRENCH BULLDOG.

IT HAPPENED INTHE THIRD WARD LAST NIGHT.MARY JO OLA TALKED WITH THEOWNER DESPERATE TO GET HIS DOGBACK.A MILWAUKEE MAN IS DEVASTATEDOVER WHAT HAPPENED...HE'SSHARING HIS STORY IN HOPES OFREUNITING WITH HIS DOG--HENRI.TAKE A GOOD LOOK AT HENRI.HISOWNER DON SAYS THEY WEREWALKING ON JACKSON STREET JUSTNORTH OF CHICAGO STREET ALITTLE AFTER 5 P-M ON MONDAY.HE SAY A CAR CAME UP BEHINDTHEM...AND A MAN WITH A GUNGOT OUT AND DEMANDED DON GIVEUP THE FRENCH BULLDOG.: "Iheld onto the leash as harasI could for as long as I could23 and they had a gun on methe entire time.

Finally asecond guy got out of the carand they got him away from meand drove off.

"I am justdevastated and so filled withanxietand worry for whatHenri could be going through.I mean he was ripped away fromme."HENRI IS ABOUT TO TURN4....HE HAS A BLACK BRINDLE...A WHITE PATCH ON HISCHEST..AND HE WEIGHS ABOUT 26POUNDS.THE SUSPECTED CAR ISDESCRIBED AS A BLACKSEDAN...POLICE SAY IT MIGHT BEA CHRYSLER.DON IS PLEADING FORANYONE WHO SEES HENRI TOREPORT IT TO POLICE OR BRINGHIM TO A VET OR HUMANE SOCIETY.DON ALSO URGES DOG OWNERS TOSTAY ALERT.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.