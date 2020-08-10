Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention To Focus On Leadership

Janiceperry RT @CNNPolitics: Cindy McCain will appear in a video tonight at the Democratic National Convention talking about the unlikely friendship be… 2 seconds ago

J STAY HOME scroll through for some free serotonin RT @kylegriffin1: WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air during Tuesda… 2 seconds ago

Gailforce820✍️ ✍️💙 RT @ajjaffe: Another Republican is going to bat for Joe Biden during tonight's Democratic National Convention programming: Cindy McCain. Sh… 4 seconds ago

peacebee Ⓥ 🌱🌊🐝✍🏼 RT @WomenInGovt: shout out to @CNN for showing @SenGloriaButler on the screen during the Democratic National Convention! #ConnectingLegisla… 6 seconds ago

Jack Silence @TheLeadCNN @jaketapper @kaitlancollins The left is in complete denial. People are leaving them in droves. 2020 DNC… https://t.co/BBwpbBIEWI 9 seconds ago

anodyne RT @theebillyporter: It was truly an honor to perform alongside Stephen Stills as we performed “What It’s Worth” for the Democratic Nationa… 10 seconds ago

🌊💐Aceysmommy🌺🌊 RT @AndrewBatesNC: Two words: Country. First. "Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air during… 14 seconds ago