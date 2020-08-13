Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:07s - Published
S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market

S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic officially ended on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses.

Conway G.

Gittens has more on the dramatic rebound.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

S&P 500 at Record as Stock Market Defies Economic Devastation

 Investors have cast the nearly relentless drumbeat of bad news aside to focus on any signs that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic might be over.
NYTimes.com
Wanted - 10% market drop: trader [Video]

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader

As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:05Published

US stocks hit new high after coronavirus crash

 Wall Street's S&P 500 index is now higher than it was in February before a historic 33% collapse.
BBC News
Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World [Video]

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-largest gain behind Jeff Bezos' $73 billion increase. Read more: Bruce Fraser outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 286% as a hedge-fund manager before switching to real-estate investing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Gains for tech stocks nudge S&P 500 even closer to record

 NEW YORK — Wall Street nudged a bit higher on Monday, and the S&P 500 teased even closer to its record high. The benchmark index rose 9.14 points, or 0.3%, to..
WorldNews
American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels [Video]

American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN. But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback. US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Initially, Wall Street wasn't impressed with the data. Stocks fell in morning trading after the number fell short of economists' forecasts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Stocks barely budge, leaving S&P 500 just shy of record high

 NEW YORK — Stock indexes on Wall Street barely budged Friday, leaving the Standard & Poor’s 500 index just shy of its record once again. The S&P 500 ended..
WorldNews

Inside the world of Twitter

 With a $31 billion public offering, Twitter's debut on Wall Street was a dazzling vote of confidence from investors around the world. Twitter's co-founder Jack..
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tombstonebIues

ً we’re the kids who feel like dead ends and i want to be known for my hits not just for my misses i took a shot and… https://t.co/UlUy1RhfU7 6 days ago