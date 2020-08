Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 hour ago

Brinker has been selected as one of USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century,” on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, a date when some women earned the right to vote.

Palm Beach woman named among 'Women of the Century' by USA TODAY

THE RATIFICATION OF THE 19THAMENDMENT, A DATE WHEN SOMEWOMEN EARNED THE RIGHT TOVOTE.U-S-A TODAY NAMED THE TOP 100“WOMEN OF THE CENTUR” WHOHELPED ADVANCE WOMENIN THE LAST CENTURY.

AMONGTHEM, PALM BEACH RESIDENT,NANCY BRINKER.

SHE STARTED THELARGEST BREAST CANCERORGANIZATION IN THE U-S, NAMEDFOR HER SISTER, SUSAN G.KOMEN.

SHE SAYS WE ALL HAVETHE POWER TO MAKE POSITIVECHANGE IN OUR OWN COMMUNITIES.“&MOST OF IT REQUIRESRESILIENCE.

UNDERSTANDING,RARELY DO YOU HAVE TWOFABULOUS DAYS, ONE AFTER THEOTHER.

THERESOMETHING THAT HAPPENS.

ANDITWHATEVER IT IS TO GET TO THENEXT PLACE, AND NOT GIVIUP.” MORE RECENTLY, BRINKERHAS FOCUSED HER EFFORTS ON ANEW VENTURE, THE PROMISE FUNDOF FLORIDA.

