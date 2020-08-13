U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining..