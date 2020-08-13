Global  
 

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."


Democrats accuse Trump of election interference over changes at the Postal Service

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will hold an emergency session to try and reverse moves made by the Trump administration that have led to delays in mail..
CBS News
U.S. postmaster general to testify before House [Video]

[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Pelosi calls for House to act on U.S. Postal Service protections

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill to address concerns over U.S. Postal Service delays ahead of the November election...
CBS News

Pelosi calls House back for postal service vote as Trump defends agency head

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from recess for what she calls an "urgent" vote to prevent more changes to the postal system ahead of the..
CBS News

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election [Video]

The US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he will pause all operational reforms and initiatives at USPS until after the election following national outcry.

US Postal Service halts controversial changes amid voting furore

 Critics said the policies, now suspended, would have "sabotaged" the 2020 presidential election.
BBC News

WSJ Slams Pelosi for 'Evidence-Free' Postal Conspiracy Theory

The Wall Street Journal said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should be embarrassed by embracing...
Newsmax - Published

Pelosi cuts short lawmakers' recess for vote on USPS bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the US Postal...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewCTV NewsNPRRTTNewsNewsmax


'Not enough': Pelosi demands USPS vote despite postmaster general suspending changes

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will carry on with a planned Saturday vote on a bill to give...
Independent - Published


Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap [Video]

CNN reports the US House of Representatives is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service. House Democrats hope to provide the financially strapped agency with..

President Trump Claims Expanded Voting By Mail Will Lead To Fraud [Video]

There is growing speculation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call lawmakers back from recess to address the accounts of slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, while President Donald Trump claims..

WH 'obsessed with undermining absentee voting' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining..

