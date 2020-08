Coronavirus Misinformation Strains Doctor-Patient Relationships Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:53s - Published 4 minutes ago Coronavirus Misinformation Strains Doctor-Patient Relationships Health experts say they're now caught in the middle of the spread of coronavirus misinformation; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this