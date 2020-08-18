Global  
 

Piers Morgan's Wife Celia Is Upset

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:29s
Piers Morgan's Wife Celia Is Upset
They were robbed.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia burgled as they slept in French villa

Piers Morgan and wife Celia burgled as they slept in French villa The GMB presenter and wife woke to find villa in Côte d’Azur in the South of France had been...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •IndependentDaily Record


Thieves Creeping in Piers Morgan and Wife's Bedroom During Burglary: It Could've Been Worse

Detailing the incident that happened on the last day of their stay at a luxury French villa, Celia...
AceShowbiz - Published


Piers Morgan's wife Celia devastated after thieves stole sentimental anniversary present during holiday trip [Video]

Piers Morgan's wife Celia devastated after thieves stole sentimental anniversary present during holiday trip

'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan's wife Celia was left devastated after thieves stole a sentimental anniversary gift during a terrifying raid of their rented villa in the south of France.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:28Published