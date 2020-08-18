Waiting for Crews to Restore Power After the Derecho

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson spoke to a family impacted by the severe storms

Convention./// alliant energy crews are working tirelessly to restore electricity to more than 43?

"* thousand iowans after a historic derecho last week.

The powerful wind gusts flattened fields ?

"* snapped trees ?

"* and damaged homes.

Xxx the situation in central and eastern iowa is truly devastating ?

"* and some still have no answers as for when conditions will improve.

Behind me are some photos of the home of a friend of mine in cedar rapids.

Their siding and fencing is ruined ?

"* a neighbor's trampoline hit their vehicle ?

"* and the electrical cables fully ripped out of their home.

The ballard family has been without power for nine days.

Shelby and preston recently became foster parents ?

"* and the childrens faces in these photos are censored for their protection.

The first night after the derecho ?

"* the family slept in the living room to try to stay as cool as possible.

But temperatures in the house exceeded 80 degrees ?

"* so preston and the kids are staying out of town with family.

Shelby goes back and forth between the relatives home ?

"* and the house in cedar rapids ?

"* eating food out of a cooler ?

"* but ice is becoming hard to come by.

She also manages a chronic illness ?

"* which becomes worse in the heat.

Her pharmacy closed because of the storm ?

"* and she's nearing the end of the emergency supply of her medication.

She tells me this is the biggest trial she's ever been i've been through a lot of stuff especially in the last 3 years, but i've never been through something so hard and i mean through my chronic illness, there's always help to be had but with this, it was pretty much everyone was fending for themselves at first, no one knew anything the family still has a lot they need to work out with insurance ?

"* but their hands are tied until the power comes back on.

In the meantime ?

"* they're working on cleaning up the damage to their house and yard.

They remain cautiously optimistic that life will resume normalcy

