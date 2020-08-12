|
|
|
PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann
PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann
RB Leipzig had no chance against Paris St Germain says Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann as RB fans walk away empty handed.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Champions League match preview: Leipzig v PSG
Leipzig prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League. Here are all the keystats before the game ahead.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Julian Nagelsmann was delighted with RB Leipzig’s stunning Champions League win over Atletico...
SoccerNews.com - Published
|
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann plans to subdue Paris Saint-Germain's counter-attacking game,...
News24 - Published
|
Tweets about this
|