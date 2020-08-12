Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:41s - Published
PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig had no chance against Paris St Germain says Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann as RB fans walk away empty handed.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julian Nagelsmann Julian Nagelsmann German football manager

'One-off' Champions League format helps Leipzig - Nagelsmann

 The 'one-off' format will help Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig, says boss Julian Nagelsmann.
BBC News

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Classy PSG beat Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

 Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig
BBC News
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final [Video]

PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published
PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig [Video]

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig

Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

RB Leipzig RB Leipzig association football club in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

Champions League match preview: Leipzig v PSG [Video]

Champions League match preview: Leipzig v PSG

Leipzig prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League. Here are all the keystats before the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Leipzig boss Nagelsmann: We´ll have a beer and then look at PSG!

Julian Nagelsmann was delighted with RB Leipzig’s stunning Champions League win over Atletico...
SoccerNews.com - Published

News24.com | Leipzig boss Nagelsmann aims to stifle PSG stars Neymar, Mbappe

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann plans to subdue Paris Saint-Germain's counter-attacking game,...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

NaytsRms

Nathan Romasanta RT @fuslie: I just had a wildly vivid dream that I was married to Hachubby and then we got a divorce and as we were crying and saying our f… 4 minutes ago

teaganderson

teagan 🤍 @ceeci04 awe ceci this makes me so upset!! people will always envy what they don’t have and envy who they wish they… https://t.co/BeigtbTcLC 12 minutes ago

NL_Matters

NonLeagueMatters If you're waiting for new 'guidance' then good luck. Tomorrows statement will just be 'we were following advice' '… https://t.co/qYjWPDEbLF 18 minutes ago

BlytheChinny

『❤』𝐞𝐥𝐚 RT @BlytheChinny: CINDREA AU Wherein Serena (Francine Diaz) and Blair (Andrea Brillantes) were a good definition of best friends, but then… 20 minutes ago

KristineMerten1

Kristine Mertens @Kate_Chastain Bravo did a good job hiring you to watch when so many were about to jump ship! I am sad that I will… https://t.co/u00knzSyJ6 23 minutes ago

NataliaGendrose

star✨ RT @kasey_hhh: they’re saying how they are just thankz fo ya they were able to be nominated to get first place, and that in itself is an ho… 26 minutes ago

ItsKitaaxo

天成の美 🤍 RT @BuckRednSpike: @CP24 I wish we could just let everyone get it. Then maybe those none believers will believe. This is not like any cold… 33 minutes ago

StevenKMelendez

Steven Melendez @realDonaldTrump The worst is all the good people who have tied their identity to this***Trump and wont let go… https://t.co/A0ZDzmqKMt 46 minutes ago