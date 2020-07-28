Ole Miss to address football attendance, safety as season nears

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Will Ole Miss fans be allowed to attend football games at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this fall?

Tailgaters are watching with concerned eyes at whether the fan gatherings on the ole miss grove this football season will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wtva's erin wilson spoke with some rebel fans and joins us live in oxford with there feelings on what the football season will be without it.

The grove here on the campus of ole miss is usually packed with smiling faces and excited fans tailgating for football games.

This year that may not be the case as large crowds cause the coronavirus to spread.

"they wont get the ole miss experience, for sure."

Ole miss alumae autumn sipes says incoming freshman may not be allowed to tailgate this football season.

"tailgating brings alot of people together alot of different cultures, especially right now is what we need.

I think it's important to keep it going."

The sec announced today all permission to tailgate on school campuses will be determined by the school.

Ole miss is undecided as of today.

Lifelong rebel fan jacob sipes says finding a way to enjoy games without tailgating could be a challenge.

"it's just something that's always been close to my heart and my buddies, getting to do the rivalry with them."

However with lives on the line, autumn sipes feels she too is undecided if fans should be allowed to tailgate for the 2020 season.

"yes and no, it's not going to be an ole miss football season without it but i understand for the elderly and the younger people who it's more subtable to.

You got to protect them."

The ole miss communications director did not give an exact date but says the new plan and policies for game day will be released soon.

Reporting live in oxford erin wilson wtva 9 news.

And over in alabama, today --- the university