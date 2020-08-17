Racine Unified School District pushes fall sports until spring due to pandemic

The Racine Unified School District says it is moving its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources MSMUSD steps up to help students



Mammoth-San Manuel School District steps up to help families with remote learning Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:34 Published 18 hours ago Culver City Mom Calls On School District To Offer Free Learning Pods For All Students



As school districts continue to prepare for an online fall semester, many parents are panicked and wondering how they will manage — especially those who cannot afford to pay for private tutors or to.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:15 Published 23 hours ago Questions remain as fall practice window opens for area Kansas schools



Kansas high school athletes participating in fall sports were approved to begin practicing Monday, and so far, all parties involved say the process is going smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:18 Published 1 day ago