Racine Unified School District pushes fall sports until spring due to pandemic

Racine Unified School District pushes fall sports until spring due to pandemic

Racine Unified School District pushes fall sports until spring due to pandemic

The Racine Unified School District says it is moving its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


