A larger than life mural dedicated to Little Richard has been announced for the shopping district at MidCity in Huntsville

Waay 31's grace campbell talked to the local artist about what he hopes to bring to life.

You'd think painting something 40 feet by 30 would be the hardest part but it's not.

Logan tanner told me its making sure he's doing little richard's legacy justice.

Pkg: logan tanner: "i feel a little torn on being a white artist painting little richard, given the representation of black artists in huntsville and across the united states."

But midcity said it picked logan tanner because his work represents the vibrancy and electricity little richard performed with.

"trying to represent his music in a visual medium because you want to get across the feeling his music gives you."

Little richard graduated from oakwood college in the 1950's.

But few people associate the rock n' roll icon with huntsville.

Tanner also went to oakwood and hopes to change that.

"a lot of people probably either aren't familiar with his music or they don't realize 'oh that's little richard' those songs that they've heard over and over."

And was buried in oakwood memorial gardens cemetery.

In huntsville grace campbell waay 31 news.