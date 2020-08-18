Global  
 

Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court

Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court
Doug Johnson reports

Victims of Golden State Killer line up to call him 'subhuman', 'monster' during emotional day in court

Victims stood in court on Tuesday to condemn the Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo, calling him a...
FOX40

FOX40 News Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court https://t.co/1yfOoycTUU 4 minutes ago

Victims read impact statements ahead of Golden State Killer sentencing [Video]

Victims read impact statements ahead of Golden State Killer sentencing

Dozens of victims and families unloaded decades of grief and anger in front of the man who caused so much pain -- the Golden State Killer. Rowena Shaddox reports.

Golden State Killer’s Survivors Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing [Video]

Golden State Killer’s Survivors Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, victims and family members are reading impact statements in the sentencing of 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the Golden State Killer and a former..

'Golden State Killer' Gets An Earful From Victims, Complete With Gesture [Video]

'Golden State Killer' Gets An Earful From Victims, Complete With Gesture

In a court summary released in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday, prosecutors said the scope of Joseph DeAngelo's crimes was 'simply staggering.' For a decade, DeAngelo carried out a reign of..

