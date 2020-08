PG&E introduces new tool to check for potential outages Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:43s - Published 5 minutes ago PG&E introduces new tool to check for potential outages PG&E developed a tool to help customers see how they might be affected. The online tool allows customers to look up their circuit block and subblock. They can then look for their block and subblock on a table of "forecasted outages for the day." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEE IF YOUR HOME MIGHT BESCHEDULED TO HAVE AN OUTAGE ANDWHAT TIME IT MIGHT POSSIBLYHAPPEN...WE HAVE THE LINK AVAILABLE ONOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.HERE'S HOW IT WORKS -- YOU GO TOROTATING OUTAGES PAGE ONP-G AND E'S SITE...THEN YOU CLICK ON THE BIG YELLOWBUTTON THAT SAYS --"LOOK UP YOUR ROTATING OUTAGEBLOCK NUMBER." THEN -- ONCE THATPAGE OPENS -- TYPE IN YOURADDRESS AND IT WILL GIVE YOUYOUR BLOCK NUMBER -- THE BLOCKNUMBER -- IS COMBINATION OF THENUMBER AND LETTER -- FOR EXAMPLEHERE --IT WOULD BE 11-O.YOU GO BACK TO THE FIRST PAGEYOU WENT TO -- USE THE CHART --AND MATCH YOUR NUMBER TO THEDATE AND TIME.IF YOUR NUMBER IS NOT THERE --THEN YOU DO NOT HAVE AN OUTAGESCHEDULED.THIS ONLINE TOOL WILL NOT WORKON INTERNET EXPLORER -- JUSTAS AN F-Y-I.P-G-AND-E SPOKESWOMAN KATIEALLEN ALSO RECENTLY GAVESOME TIPS ON HOW YOU CANCONSERVE ENERGY."CONSERVATION IS KEY. THE FIRSTTIP ISLEAVE YOUR THERMOSTAT AT 78DEGREES OR HIGHER HEALTHPERMITTING. AND IF YOU ARELEAVING, CHANGE IT TO 85DEGREES. ALSO USE CEILING FANS,BUT REMEMBER THAT THEY COOL YOUAND NOT THE AIR. IF YOU ARELEAVING THEROOM, MAKE SURE TO TURN THEMOFF."ALLEN ALSO SAYS MAKE SURE YOUCLOSE THE SHADE COVERINGS TOENSURE YOUR A-C DOESN'T HAVE TOWORK TWICE AS HARD TO KEEPYOU COOL.AND LOCAL CONGRESSMAN -- KE





