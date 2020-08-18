Day 2 Of DNC To Feature Dr. Jill Biden From Delaware

🎶Angeline🎶 *READ ENTIRE THREAD B4 U COMMENT* RT @nprpolitics: Night 2 of the DNC will feature remarks from former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter; Stacey Abrams; and Dr. Jill… 1 minute ago

Sarah Hite RT @TheVista1903: The Democratic National Convention Day 2 is live. Trace Ellis Ross is hosting. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cor… 4 minutes ago

UCentral #LIVE: The Democratic National Convention Day 2 is live. Trace Ellis Ross is hosting. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandr… https://t.co/zP0txCMO7Y 5 minutes ago

The Vista The Democratic National Convention Day 2 is live. Trace Ellis Ross is hosting. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocas… https://t.co/g9jj4Z8LoG 5 minutes ago

Eritrea Today RT @USATODAY: Jill Biden and Bill Clinton will headline Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, which will also feature a keynote from… 8 minutes ago

Delaware Online Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democra… https://t.co/gLED8VqhcW 10 minutes ago

Rumi Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: #DNC2020 tonight: https://t.co/5m2S1uaQWc - Dems to feature ‘rising stars’ to appeal to young voters - Delegates nat… 13 minutes ago