Family of Bakersfield stabbing victim speaks out

THEIR 64-YEAR-OLD LOVED ONEALREADY WENT THROUGH ONE SURGERYAND ISEXPECTED TO GO THROUGH ANOTHERONE ON THURSDAY... SHEIS RECOVERING AND IS IN STABLECONDITION... BUT THE FAMILY SAYSNONE OF THIS WOULD HAVE BEENPOSSIBLE IF BYSTANDERSDIDN'T STEP IN TO HELP HER..."IF IT WASN'T FOR THESE PEOPLETHEREAT THAT STORE, MY SISTER WOULDBE DEAD."THE SEARCH FOR THE HEROES HASONLY JUST BEGUN... ELAINEBRADLEY SAYS HER 64-YEAR-OLDSISTER KAREN JOHNS WAS ONEOF THE THREE VICTIMS STABBED BYA MAN IN FRONT OF THEWATTS MARKET IN SOUTHEASTBAKERSFIELD MONDAY."THIS MAN WALKED UP HIT HER ANDBEGANTO SLASH HER.

STABBED HER IN THETHROAT, STABBED HER UNDER THEARM,SLASHED HER FACE AND STABBED HERIN THE BACK OF THE HEAD."SECONDS AFTER JOHNS WASATTACKED... SURVIELLANCEFOOTAGE SHOWN TO 23ABC NEWSCAPTURES THE MOMENT THESUSPECT RUSHED TOWARDS ANOTHERPERSON...STABBING HIM MULTIPLE TIMES.ACCORDING TO BRADLEY...WITNESSES INTERVENED ANDTRIED TO STOP HER SISTER FROMBLEEDING OUT BEFOREPARAMEDICS ARRIVED."WE WANT TO KNOW THE PEOPLE THATACTUALLY SAVED MY SISTERSLIFE... A YOUNG AFRICANTAMERICAN MAN RANOVER, TOOK HIS SHIRT OFF ANDWRAPPED IT AROUND MY SISTERS ARMAND NECK ANDTOLD HER TO APPLY PRESSUE.

HETHEN STABBED THIS YOUNG MAN,TAKING HIM ANDHIS GIRLFRIENDS CAR."ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELD POLICESERGEANT ROBERT PAIR...THE MAN FLED THE SCENE IN THEVICTIM'S VEHICLE BEFORECRASHING INTO A CAR IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD.

MOMENTS LATER...OFFICERS LOCATED THE SUSPECTNEAR P STREET ANDBRUNDAGE LANE.ROBERT PAIR, HE WAS CONTACTEDBY OFFICERS AND AN OFFICERINVOLVED SHOOTING ENSUED." THESUSPECT DIED AS A RESULT OF HISINJURIES.AS FOR BRADLEY -- SHE SAYS HERSISTER TOLD HER THAT SHE DIDN'TKNOW THE SUSPECT... AND THAT HEDIDN'T TAKE HER PURSE..ANY MONEY OR PERSONALBELONGINGS...BRADLEY CONCLUDES THAT THISAPPEARS TO BE..."A RANDOM ACT OF VIOLENCE THATWOULD HAVE CONTINUED IF HAD NOTBEEN FOR THE BPD STOPPING HIMWHERE HE WAS."23ABC HAS REACHED OUT TO THEBAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT TO LEARN MORE ABOUTWHO THE SUSPECT WASAND WHETHER THEY HAVE ANYINFORMATION ON WHY HE ATTACKEDTHESE INDIVIDUALS.

THEY SAID ...ALL OF THAT IS STILLUNDER INVESTIGATION.FOR NOW IN SOUTHEASTBAKERSFIELD... BAYAN WANG23ABC CONNECTING YOU.