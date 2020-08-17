Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Night 2

O2Shea RT @ABCPolitics: Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his supporters during #DemConvention speech: “Together, we have moved this country in a bold… 9 seconds ago

STEMNASTICS LLC. RT @business: LIVE: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention kicks off with speeches from Stacey Abrams, Bill Clinton, Sally Yates, Jo… 52 seconds ago

Chris and Randy RT @ABC: Joe Biden's grandchildren lead the Pledge of Allegiance on the first night of the #DemConvention. https://t.co/NFCK2ZqNNI https://… 1 minute ago

María Isabel RT @BBCWorld: The second night of the Democratic National Convention kicks off, featuring speeches from rising political star Alexandria Oc… 2 minutes ago

Susan Miller RT @ABCPolitics: “We always hear that line about this being the most important election of our lifetimes, but this year it really is,” Eva… 4 minutes ago

~AlesMarva Wallace~ RT @KamalaHarris: The #DemConvention kicks off tonight with a full lineup of incredible speakers who represent the decency and diversity of… 4 minutes ago

Aaron James Aguilar RT @ABC: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs.” In #DemConvention speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders says “by rejecting science,” Preside… 5 minutes ago