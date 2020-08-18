Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court

Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court

Tuesday was a day many of the Golden State Killer’s victims have waited a long time for.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Victims of Golden State Killer line up to call him 'subhuman', 'monster' during emotional day in court

Victims stood in court on Tuesday to condemn the Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo, calling him a...
FOXNews.com - Published

'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearings

Joseph James DeAngelo, the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer," is thought to be one of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

WFXRnews

WFXR News Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court https://t.co/jMdJJUmRt3 8 minutes ago

kveotv23

KVEO-TV Pedretti said she has been waiting for her chance to address DeAngelo since she was 15 years old even though she di… https://t.co/maESr2Gdwm 13 minutes ago

FOX2now

FOX2now Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court https://t.co/8aRRcpLxQx 59 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Victims and their families find closure after addressing Golden State Killer in court https://t.co/1yfOoycTUU 1 hour ago

UKATA_Official

UKATA @AASC2 offers support and a voice to victims and their families of asbestos-related diseases within Wales. To cont… https://t.co/f6A4Dgq3dH 11 hours ago

SpeakTheEnglish

SpeakTheEnglish RT @SpeakTheEnglish: The family understands the need for families to search for victims of Franquismo under la ley de memoria histórica but… 16 hours ago

SpeakTheEnglish

SpeakTheEnglish The family understands the need for families to search for victims of Franquismo under la ley de memoria histórica… https://t.co/awuFwROPkx 16 hours ago

connaughtmccart

connaught.mccartney RT @sister_hood_mag: Like the victims of rape gangs, they are entrapped by their groomers, and persuaded to leave their families to find th… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Victims read impact statements ahead of Golden State Killer sentencing [Video]

Victims read impact statements ahead of Golden State Killer sentencing

Survivors of the Golden State Killer are remembering the trauma Joseph DeAngelo inflicted upon them four decades before his sentencing this week.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:33Published
Golden State Killer Victims 'Take Back Their Power' In Court [Video]

Golden State Killer Victims 'Take Back Their Power' In Court

Stories of pain and survival were told in court Tuesday as victims faced the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:26Published
Golden State Killer’s Survivors Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing [Video]

Golden State Killer’s Survivors Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, victims and family members are reading impact statements in the sentencing of 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the Golden State Killer and a former..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:42Published