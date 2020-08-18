Global  
 

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview.

Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."


Bill Clinton says in DNC speech that Trump acts like "the buck never stops there"

 Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like..
Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll call

 Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
New photos show Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser

 One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has spoken out after newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton a massage during following a flight..
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures"

 President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..
Queensland on alert after PNG traveller in hotel quarantine tests positive

 The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
Oxford vaccine may be the first shot for India

 India is eyeing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate as the likely first shot against Covid-19 to be available for Indians by end of 2020, while locally..
Qld on alert after PNG-linked virus case

 The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday speakers

 The 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go. Hosted by..
Michelle Obama's speech took down Trump, elevated the DNC's weird Zoom call energy

 The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama rebuked Trump in her speech: "It is what it is."
The biggest moments and takeaways from the first night of the DNC

 CBS News' John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about Michelle Obama's speech and the shows of unity on night one of the Democratic National..
Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
