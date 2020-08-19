How you can help transform the internet into a place of trust | Claire Wardle
How you can help transform the internet into a place of trust | Claire Wardle
How can we stop the spread of misleading, sometimes dangerous content while maintaining an internet with freedom of expression at its core?
Misinformation expert Claire Wardle explores the new challenges of our polluted online environment and maps out a plan to transform the internet into a place of trust -- with the help everyday users.
"Together, let's rebuild our information commons," she says.