Carter Hart records second straight shutout
Carter Hart made 26 stops in the Flyers' Game 4 win, recording his second straight shutout in back-to-back starts
Mike Lederer Carter Hart records his second career postseason shutout at 22 years, 5 days old. 6 hours ago
House Of Hoops RT @SnipeNCellyPod: It was that kind of afternoon for the Habs. Montreal appears to be out of magic, as Carter Hart records his second stra… 6 hours ago
Snipe N’ Celly It was that kind of afternoon for the Habs. Montreal appears to be out of magic, as Carter Hart records his second… https://t.co/fSyQqfDUyq 6 hours ago