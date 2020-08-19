Global  
 

Maryland joining other states in suing U.S. Postal Service

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:51s - Published
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that Maryland is joining a multistate coalition in suing the U.S. Postal Service.

OPERATIONAL CHANGES UNTILAFTER THIS YEAR'S PRESIDENTIALELECTION.

POSTMASTER GENERALLOUIS DEJOY MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT TODAY.

HERELEASED A STATEMENT SAYINGHE'S SUSPENDING THE CHANGES TOAVOID EVEN THE APPEARANCE OFANY IMPACT ON ELECTION MAIL.CONGRESSMAN STENY HOYER, WHOREPRESENTS MARYLAND'S FIFTHCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT,PRAISED THE ANNOUNCEMENTDURING A NEWS CONFERENCEOUTSIDE OF THE U- S POSTALSERVICE'S HEADQUARTERS INWASHINGTON D.C.

STILL -- HESAYS THE FIGHT AGAINST THECHANGES ISN'T OVER YET.

Whatpresident trump and louisdejoy are trying to do to ournations postal service isreprehensible.

Notsurprisingly however and quiteprobably criminal DEJOY IS ANALLY AND DONOR TO THEPRESIDENT.

HE TOOK OVER APOSTMASTER GENERAL IN JUNE.MARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERALBRIAN FROSH JOINED OTHERSTATES TODAY IN FILING ALAWSUIT AGAINST THE POSTALSERVICE TO MAKE SURE THOSECHANGES WILL BE REVERSED.WMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLANDJOINS US LIVE FROM THE MAINPOST OFFICE IN DOWNTOWNBALTIMORE.

AND RAY YOU SPOKETO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL, WHOSAYS DESPITE THE POSTMASTERGENERALPLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THESUIT.AND KELLY, THATATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HE HASNO CONFIDENCE THE POSTMASTERGENERAL WILL ACTUALLYIMPLEMENT THESE CHANGES..TELLING ME TONIGHT ITCOINCIDENCE THIS ANNOUNCEMENTCAME AFTER A NUMBER OF STATESSAID THEY PLAN TO SUE TPOSTAL SERVICE.Maryland Attorney GeneralBrian Frosh says he still plansto move forward with a lawsuitagainst the United StatesPostal Service This despitepostmaster general Louis Dejoyannouncing he will reversecontroversial cost cuttingmeasures that drew harshcriticism for slowing downmail delivery across thecountry.

612“Nothing willchange because of hisstatement unless he is sincereand wants to help allow theircitizens to vote by mail ithe middle of this pandemic.

627“If theythat we can workout asettlement, we can workout asettlement very quickly.

Theattorney general announcedTuesday that the state isapart of a multi-statcoalition suing USPS Thelawsuit alleging changes suchas cutting overtime andremoving mailboxes and sortingmachines violate federal lawand voters constitutionalrights.

12:29“it has to go tothe postal service commissionfor an advisory opinion and itcannot implement any changesuntil itneglected to do that.Congressional lawmakersincluding here in Maryland,have been vocal in theircriticism of the president athe postmaster general Theybelieves these changes wereintentional and made tobenefit president trump andother republicans.

Froshagrees adding attacks onmail-in voting are attacks onour democracy.

57“He andpresident trump have set outdeliberately and openly to tryand undermine mail-in votingfor the november election”3:15“They really haveattempted to cripple thecapacity of the states to holdtheir elections” But, Froshsays despite the issues withthe postal service votersshould be confident that hwill do what can to ensure afair election process.

10 35“We are going to do everythingwe can to make sure marylandis able to hold a full free,complete, safe, election onNovember 3rd.so where do we go from here?the attorney general says heplans to file a motion to thcourt in the next few days toforce the postmaster generalto reverse the changes.

Butright now, it's unclear onexactly when a decision couldbe made.

LIVE IN BALTIMORE,RAY STRICKLAND, WMAR-2 NEWS.A BALTIMORE CITY COUNCILMAN ISDEMANDING BETTER ACTION




