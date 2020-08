Couple pulls kids from Avondale school over hair policy

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:56s - Published 24 minutes ago

The parents said they refuse to cut their sons’ locs in order to conform.

A Colerain Township couple said their children are no longer welcome at Zion Temple Christian Academy because of their hairstyle.

COUPLE SAYS THEIR CHILDREN ARENO LONGER WELCOME AT THEIRSCHOOL OF CHOICE -- BECAUSE OFTHEIR HAIRSTYLE.

THE PARENTSSAY THEY REFUSE TO CUT THEIRSONS' LOCS IN ORDER TO CONFORM.TONIGHT -- WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER KRISTEN SWILLEYSHARES THE FAMILY'S MESSAGE TOTHE SCHOOL.KRISTEN: THE JOHNSONS HAVE HADTHEIR SIX YEAR OLD ENROLLED ATZION TEMPLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMYFOR THE PAST THREE YEARS WITHNO ISSUE.

BUT WHEN THEYREACHED OUT TO ENROLL THEIRTHREE YEAR OLD, THEY WERE TOLDBOTH BOYS WERE NOT ALLOWED TOHAVE LOCS.SOT: TINA JOHNSON15:54:17"At this point I'mfighting for my son."VO: FORTINA JOHNSON AND HER HUSBANDNATE, HAIR AND HERITAGE AREINTERTWINED.

IT'S A MESSAGETHEY PASSED ON TO THEIRCHILDREN.SOT: TINA JOHNSON15:54:41"He doesn't need toconform to fit any kind ofmold."VO: SO, THEY WEREDISSAPOINTED TO FIND OUT THEPREDOMINATLY BLACK SCHOOLTHEY'VE BEEN SENDING SIX-YEAR-OLD ASTEN TO SINCE PRE-KWOULDN'T TAKE HIM BACK WITHHIS HAIR LIKE THIS.

SOT: TINAJOHNSON 15:58:54"If this was aschool in a differentneighborhood, I don't thinkthe sting would be as hard."VO: ZION TEMPLE CHRISTIANACADEMY IN AVONDALE SENT THISEMAIL SAYING 'HAIR MUST BE CUTONE INCH SHORT.'

BRAIDS ANDDESIGN CUTS FOR BOYS ARE ALSOBANNED.

SOT: TINA JOHNSON15:53:40"I'm sure it's grownsome, but it's not drasticallydifferent from what it was inthe school year.

He did starttransitioning to this locjourney during the schoolyear."VO: THE JOHNSONS WILLNOT BE ENROLLING THEIR SIX ANDTHREE YEAR OLD IN OTHERSCHOOLS - A TOUGH, LAST-MINUTEDECISION THEY FEEL THEY HAVENO CHOICE BUT TO MAKE.SOT:TINA JOHNSON 16:01:18"I hopethat he remembers that hisparents stood up for him andwe embraced him being him.SOT: NATE JOHNSON 16:01:48"It's okay to be who you are,be confident in your own skinand relish that.

It'ssomething that you should beproud of.

It's something thatyou shouldn't try and change."KRISTEN: I CALLED ZION TEMPLECHRISTIAN ACADEMY.

THE PERSONWHO PICKED UP WAS NOT ALLOWEDTO COMMENT, SO I LEFT AVOICEMAIL FOR ANADMINISTRATOR.

I HAVE YET TOHEAR BACK.

KRISTEN SWILLEYWCPO 9 NEWS.