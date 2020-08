Sweetie Pie's manager charged with conspiracy of murder-for-hire

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:14s - Published 8 minutes ago

He is charged in a murder for hire plot that killed his nephew.

Reality star and manager of Jackson's Sweetie Pie's restaurant James timothy norman is in jail.

DOWNTOWN JACKSON

RIDING THESUCCESS OF A POPULAR OPRAHNETWORK REALITY SHOW , SWEETIEPIES MOVED TO JACKSON...IN2018...WITH JAMESTIMOTHY NORMAN AS THE MANAGER.IN JANUARY OF 2020, IT REOPENEDAT THIS LOCATION ON EAST SOUTHSTREET.

ACCORDING TO A FEDERALINDICTMENT,NORMAN'S LEGAL TROUBLE BEGANYEARSEARLIER.THE U-S ATTORNEY'S OFFICE IN ST.LOUISMISSOURI SAYS, IN 2016, NORMANCONSPIREDWITH A MEMPHIS WOMAN-- TERICAELLIS-- TO KILL HIS NEPHEW.NORMAN HAD TAKEN OUT A450-THOUSAND DOLLARINSURANCE POLICY ON ANDREMONTGOMERY.AND NORMAN WAS THE SOLEBENEFICIARY.MONTGOMERY WAS SHOT AND KILLEDIN ST.

LOUISIN MARCH OF 20-16.THE ST.

LOUIS METROPOLITANPOLICEDEPARTMENT HOMICIDE SECTION ANDFEDERALBUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AREINVESTIGATING THESE CHARGES.

NORMAN WAS PART OF THE REALITYSHOW WELCOME TO SWEETIE PIE'SWHICH AIRED FOR 7 YEARS ON THEOWN NETWORK.IT FOLLOWED HIS MOTHER'SORIGINALSWEETIE PIE'S RESTAURANT IN ST.LOUIS.THE JACKSON LOCATION WAS NOTOPEN WHEN WE VISITED TODAY.