2 Former Presidents Take Center Stage At Day 2 Of Democratic National Convention

John Rowley RT @KhalilEJahshan: My take on human rights under #Trump & #Pompeo:
The human rights record of this administration fails to meet the “city… 1 week ago
Joe Biden Officially Nominated In Second Night Of Democratic National ConventionJoe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for president. It was a virtual show of support during Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, and some Republicans played a prominent role; CBS2's Dick..
Political Panel: Discussing day two of the DNC with Scott Walker, Mahlon MitchellMahlon Mitchell and Scott Walker are back again to talk about day two of the Democratic National Convention.
Milwaukee delegates share mixed reviews on virtual DNC participationTuesday night was supposed to be the big night for delegates at the Democratic National Convention, but instead of a large gathering to officially nominal Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential..