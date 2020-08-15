Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market

S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic is in the history books with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses.

Conway G.

Gittens has more on the dramatic rebound.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

 Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The..
WorldNews
S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market [Video]

S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic officially ended on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses. Conway G. Gittens has more on the dramatic rebound.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

S&P 500 at Record as Stock Market Defies Economic Devastation

 Investors have cast the nearly relentless drumbeat of bad news aside to focus on any signs that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic might be over.
NYTimes.com
Wanted - 10% market drop: trader [Video]

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader

As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:05Published

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Gains for tech stocks nudge S&P 500 even closer to record

 NEW YORK — Wall Street nudged a bit higher on Monday, and the S&P 500 teased even closer to its record high. The benchmark index rose 9.14 points, or 0.3%, to..
WorldNews
American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels [Video]

American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN. But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback. US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Initially, Wall Street wasn't impressed with the data. Stocks fell in morning trading after the number fell short of economists' forecasts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this