S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic officially ended on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses. Conway G. Gittens has more on the dramatic rebound.
As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.
Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN. But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback. US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Initially, Wall Street wasn't impressed with the data. Stocks fell in morning trading after the number fell short of economists' forecasts.