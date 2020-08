Alex Ovechkin propels Capitals with two-goal game Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published 1 minute ago Alex Ovechkin propels Capitals with two-goal game Alex Ovechkin blasts a slap shot into the net to tie the game in the 2nd, then rifles home the go-ahead goal in the 3rd in the 3-2 win 0

