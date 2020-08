'Lottery Lawyer' Indicted In $107 Million Scheme To Extort Winners CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published 14 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published 'Lottery Lawyer' Indicted In $107 Million Scheme To Extort Winners A New York attorney known as the "Lottery Lawyer" is charged with extorting lottery winners in a $107 million scheme. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this