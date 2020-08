Golden State Killer Survivor Victor Hayes Calls Out Auburn Police In Victim Impact Testimony Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:15s - Published 7 minutes ago Golden State Killer Survivor Victor Hayes Calls Out Auburn Police In Victim Impact Testimony Sacramento’s Victor Hayes was the final speaker on this first day of victim impact statements ahead of Joseph DeAngelo’s formal sentencing, and he ended the day with a passionate courtroom performance. 0

