Day 2 Of DNC Brings Nomination For Joe Biden
Howard Chou and his family represented Colorado in a roll call vote that ended in the official nomination of Joe Biden.
💥Sneake🌹RT'ing follow threads for my comrades @allan_eberhart @PpollingNumbers It was a formal nomination, not an endorsement. Any candidate that brings delegate… https://t.co/l7IPjQUO3O 44 minutes ago
Cathy Sweeney Joe Biden accepted the nomination in a school library! As a school librarian and book lover, this brings me so much… https://t.co/JLWkqRvvCW 2 hours ago
alegria boulangier Bernie Sanders was still on the ballot. It only made sense that AOC should second the nomination. And the Home Stat… https://t.co/8p6ppi0Y7l 3 hours ago
Sam Anderson @lalafeinstein @sylshann @Kellisae @GaryGrumbach @AOC Yeah it does, otherwise the suggestion/nomination just passes… https://t.co/MCXKvw4dgw 3 hours ago
Ricky X. @raidermoesj I was reminded the nominee’s home State brings them over the top. Delaware will give Biden the nomination. 3 hours ago
CortiVC @davidebiddle She brings the GOP down, esp if the serious ones don't condemn her nomination. Between her and the Qa… https://t.co/0tNu5v08hk 3 hours ago
Signal over noise 🇨🇦 🇪🇺 @Garossino Which brings us back to the nomination process of the GG in the first place. 😖 #itsapoliticalquestion #socialcontract 11 hours ago
Dave Noordam @1MichaelColeman @nucksaid @Canucks I send that nomination. She brings such positivity and love to Canuck Nation! 12 hours ago
Biden Formally Nominated In Day 2 Of DNCJoe Biden is now officially the Democratic nominee for president, reports Pet Kessler (3:02).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 18, 2020
2 Former Presidents Take Center Stage At Day 2 Of Democratic National ConventionCBS4's Natalie Brand has more on day two of the DNC.
Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe BidenThe Democratic Party officially nominated Joe Biden for president. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to day 2 of the virtual DNC.