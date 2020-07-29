Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

She also spoke of her days as a teacher, and empathized with families around the U.S. nervous about sending their kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic, or who are trying to juggle work while their kids are home taking online classes.

Joe, who entered at the end of her speech, introduced himself as "Jill Biden's husband" and called her the rock of their family.

Other speakers on the second night of the DNC included former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, who stressed that Biden has the experience and knowledge to restore normalcy after what Democrats characterize as the chaos of Donald Trump's administration.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband Joe

 Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..
USATODAY.com

Dr. Jill Biden: U.S. needs "honest leadership to bring us back together"

 Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered her DNC speech from the school where she used to teach. Biden spoke of her history with Democratic presidential..
CBS News

Watch Highlights From Jill Biden's DNC Speech

 Dr. Biden, who worked as a full-time professor at a Delaware community college even while she served as second lady, spoke to the challenges educators are facing..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in state

 Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News

Cindy McCain highlights friendship between John McCain and Joe Biden

 Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, highlighted the friendship between her husband and Joe Biden in a video broadcast at the Democratic National..
CBS News

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

 Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com

US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nominee

 Elder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News
Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards' [Video]

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults

 Former President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

What Obama plans to say in his DNC speech

 Mr. Obama will be addressing the convention on the same night as some of the party's biggest female stars.
CBS News

Making room for Republicans at Democratic National Convention

 Several prominent Republicans are voicing their support for a man who is not the leader of their party.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

How the DNC Roll Call Showcased Voices from 57 States and Territories

 Over a span of about 30 minutes, viewers traveled to 57 states and territories and heard from teachers, small business owners, essential workers and elected..
NYTimes.com

Jimmy Carter Jimmy Carter 39th president of the United States


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump gives nod to Oracle buyout of TikTok in US

 Oracle's chairman Larry Ellison is a supporter of the US president and held a fundraiser for him this year.
BBC News

Trump campaign Russia contacts were 'grave threat', says Senate report

 A Republican-led Senate committee says the Trump campaign's Russia links were an intelligence threat.
BBC News

‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake,’ Sally Yates Says

 Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general, spoke to the Democratic National Convention about the flaws she sees in President Trump while endorsing Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jill Biden: Joe Will 'Bring Us Together and Make Us Whole'

Jill Biden sold her husband and Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the rock needed to help the country...
Newsmax - Published

Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband Joe

Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden [Video]

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:44Published