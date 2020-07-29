Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:31s - Published 12 minutes ago

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

She also spoke of her days as a teacher, and empathized with families around the U.S. nervous about sending their kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic, or who are trying to juggle work while their kids are home taking online classes.

Joe, who entered at the end of her speech, introduced himself as "Jill Biden's husband" and called her the rock of their family.

Other speakers on the second night of the DNC included former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, who stressed that Biden has the experience and knowledge to restore normalcy after what Democrats characterize as the chaos of Donald Trump's administration.