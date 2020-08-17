Only 17 positive coronavirus tests out of 409 for EKU Athletics

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Since July 17, 409 coronavirus tests have been given to student-athletes, coaches and staff in the Eastern Kentucky University Athletic Department with only 17 positive results, according to a report in the Richmond Register.

Since july 17, a total of 409 coronavirus tests have been given to student-athletes, coaches and staff in the eku athletics department, the newspaper reports of the 409 tests, only 17 came back positive.

Before july 17, at least sixteen people in the athletics department tested positive for covid-19, according to the school.

