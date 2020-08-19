Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AMR receives award

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
AMR receives award
AMR MS Gulf Coast receives award

The american medical response - mississippi gulf- coast received the american - heart association's - mission, lifeline gold award.

- this award is for the quality - treatment of patients who - experience massive heart- attacks.- the award is not easy to come b- as it is awarded to high- functioning ems systems. the- award is based on specific- measures that must be met on a- yearly basis.

- some of the specific measures - include, the ems- team recognizing the patient is- having a heart attack, notifyin- the hospital and then - transporting the patient to an- appropriate facility.

- - whitney valles, clinical- education - manager: "it definitely shows - that we are doing something - right as far as continuing- education goes.

It shows that - our providers here at amr as- well as the fire- department and at the hospital,- are truly just dedicated to - providing better cardiac care - for - - - - our residents of the gulfcoast.- the amr mississippi gulf coast- has been serving the area - for 46 years and continues to - strive for the best care.

- -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jess9582691307

Jess95 RT @ItaOB: Huge Congratulations @DaisyEdgarJones!! Richly deserved!!!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/wsnQHEaKxr 2 minutes ago

IARC_Alaska

International Arctic Research Center The Geological Society of America’s Continental Scientific Drilling Division recently named @IARC_Alaska volcanolo… https://t.co/0fDMsDICXM 6 minutes ago

fuelcellsworks

FuelCellsWorks RT @fuelcellsworks: Ricardo Receives Provisional Funding Award for #Hydrogen Engine Development Facility-New facility will help bring forwa… 7 minutes ago

ahmad63176946

Ahmed Moeniss A.K.A ((Eternal Arcader)) RT @ahmad63176946: Daigo Umehara RECEIVES Lifetime Achievement Award! & It's CLEAR THEY kno... https://t.co/OHgQhWEO0G via @YouTube. Yo @H… 13 minutes ago

ahmad63176946

Ahmed Moeniss A.K.A ((Eternal Arcader)) Daigo Umehara RECEIVES Lifetime Achievement Award! & It's CLEAR THEY kno... https://t.co/OHgQhWEO0G via @YouTube. Y… https://t.co/5EOIykxx4z 17 minutes ago

Suncor

Suncor RT @probonolawab: A huge congratulations goes out to Ed Ma, QC, who is one of @Suncor’s 2020 SunCares Changemakers! An #a2j champion, avid… 17 minutes ago

Marija_ZS

MarijaZivanovicSmith Proud of @NCRCorporation! Our innovation in digital banking & our community engagement in Atlanta was recently reco… https://t.co/MhbLCFWR4T 18 minutes ago

KeithAn74478689

Crzyking RT @_PeteSmith_: Harrison Bryant Voted Winner of Maurice Bassett For Best Rookie of #Browns Training Camp. Bryant has been great, but I'd… 20 minutes ago