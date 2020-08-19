AMR receives award

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 weeks ago

The american medical response - mississippi gulf- coast received the american - heart association's - mission, lifeline gold award.

- this award is for the quality - treatment of patients who - experience massive heart- attacks.- the award is not easy to come b- as it is awarded to high- functioning ems systems. the- award is based on specific- measures that must be met on a- yearly basis.

- some of the specific measures - include, the ems- team recognizing the patient is- having a heart attack, notifyin- the hospital and then - transporting the patient to an- appropriate facility.

- - whitney valles, clinical- education - manager: "it definitely shows - that we are doing something - right as far as continuing- education goes.

It shows that - our providers here at amr as- well as the fire- department and at the hospital,- are truly just dedicated to - providing better cardiac care - for - - - - our residents of the gulfcoast.- the amr mississippi gulf coast- has been serving the area - for 46 years and continues to - strive for the best care.

