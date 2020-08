Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Several prominent Republicans are voicing their support for a man who is not the leader of their party.

Mr. Obama will be addressing the convention on the same night as some of the party's biggest female stars.

Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..

Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..

