THE FAMILY ALL DIED IN THE FIRE.

Tuesday’s virtual Democratic National Convention included the official nomination of Joe Biden for president, and a pitch from Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden and two former Democratic presidents.

The Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought...

Despite former president Bill Clinton's diminished role in the Democratic Party, he made a "cogent...

The Trump campaign reacted to the second night of the Democratic National Convention by arguing that...