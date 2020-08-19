Notre Dame meetings

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Students safe during the pandemic.

It's a particularly challenging goal, because they are going back to school in-person, five days a week.

Newschannel 2's caitlin irla reports.

The notre dame school district is bringing students back into the classroom five days a week.

Executive principal, roy kane, gave an overview of the plans and addressed questions from parents.

The first meeting was for pre k through second grade parents.

The second was for seventh grade through ninth grade.

Parents i spoke with say they are happy with the schools plans.

.

None .

None "i thought it was well thought out, it was very organized and i feel very safe sending my child here to school."

Christina gravelding's daughter is in pre-k.

She ss s looked atother s and felt thiwas t best option for her child.

"she's going to get a way better education from a tcher than from me," she also feels that the in-person social interaction is important at such a young age.

"i have a young child, and social interaction even if its six foot away, is very important to their social development and wellbeing and i truly believe that being in school is a much larger benefit than being on a computer."

Kane says they will be utilizing the space in all of their buildings to allow for social distancing.

Right now, there are about 675 staff members and 600 students.

Kane says that number is increasing.

"we are being indicated, i think is a fair word to say, both att, coming over looking at what we have, our program, safety and what not and how we're going to handle this but more importantly they're excited about five days a week getting my youngster back into school."

Standup -- "there are two more meetings scheduled here at our lady of lourdes church on genesee street in utica.

The first one will be tomorrow at 5 oclock, thats for grades 3-6 and then again at 6:30 thats for grades 10-12.

For now reporting in utica, caitlin irla, news channel 2."

> notre dame university has canceled in-person