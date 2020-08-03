Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:53Published
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
JD(U) National General Secretary Sanjay Jha reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai and said that it is a 'shameful' act. Sanjay Jha said, "4 Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai, they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined. We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe. Mumbai police was informed prior his departure, he was not tested at the airport but when he started the investigation late night, he was quarantined. It is utterly shameful."
Fresh twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Monday. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court on Monday with a fresh plea alleging “media trial”. Rhea said she should not be made a scapegoat of political agendas. The actor also alleged the transfer of probe by Bihar Police to CBI was “illegal and bad in law”. Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the money laundering case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea and her family members were summoned on Monday morning. Later, Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi was also questioned in the case. Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani also reached Enforcement Directorate on Monday. Centre had transferred Sushant’s case to the CBI after which an FIR was re-registered on Thursday naming Rhea and others. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Sushant did not have the best of relations with his father. Sushant’s family hit back at the Shiv Sena leader and demanded an apology.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari left from quarantine centre on August 07. He reached Mumbai on August 02 to probe in the case of Sushant Singh's death case. He was 'forcibly quarantined" by BMC officials after he reached to investigate. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Patna (Central) said 'I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed."
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25. In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister Sushant Singh Rajput has urged for an early decision from the Supreme Court in the pending hearing for a CBI probe into her late brother's case. Shweta took to social media..