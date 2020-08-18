Global  
 

UN tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty in Rafik Hariri killing

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:27s - Published
UN tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty in Rafik Hariri killing

UN tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty in Rafik Hariri killing

More than 15 years after Hariri was killed along with 21 others in a suicide bomb blast, verdict finally comes out.


UN agency urges help for Banksy-sponsored migrant ship

 The UN refugee agency urged European nations on Saturday to let in hundreds of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea by humanitarian boats — including..
Migrant rescue: UN urges help for Banksy ship and two others in Mediterranean

 The UN Refugee Agency says more than 400 refugees and migrants on board three rescue ships in the Mediterranean must be allowed to disembark safely.A joint..
UN renews Lebanon peacekeeping mandate with minor changes [Video]

UN renews Lebanon peacekeeping mandate with minor changes

US pressure results in a reduction of troops and stronger language but likely few tangible changes on the ground.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
Afghanistan violence: UN says 52,000 displaced from their homes [Video]

Afghanistan violence: UN says 52,000 displaced from their homes

Security remains Afghanistan’s biggest challenge.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims [Video]

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters organised the demo in memory of August 28 Uighur Repression Day saying that Muslims in many countries are unhappy with the inhuman treatment of Uighur Muslims by China's Communist regime. The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in re-education camps. Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uighur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China's north-western region of Xinjiang. Human rights organizations, UN officials, and many foreign governments are urging China to stop the crackdown. But Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centers do not infringe on Uighurs' human rights. They have refused to share information about the detention centers, and prevented journalists and foreign investigators from examining them. However, internal Chinese government documents leaked in late 2019 have provided important details on how officials launched and maintained the detention camps. Human rights activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions. The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including traveling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan; attending services at mosques; having more than three children; and sending texts containing Quranic verses. Often, their only crime is being Muslim, human rights groups say, adding that many Uighurs have been labeled as extremists simply for practicing their religion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Israel attacks Hezbollah posts after shots fired at soldiers

 Israeli attack helicopters struck observation posts of the militant Hezbollah group along the Lebanon border overnight after shots were fired at Israeli troops..
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

 BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Saturday it had downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border. The..
The world's great powers will soon face off in Lebanon

 Iran has long been fault line in the politics of great power rivalries, and now it is increasingly so. China and Russia have been investing in the country based..
Lebanon marks 100 years in turmoil [Video]

Lebanon marks 100 years in turmoil

The deadly Beirut port blast on August 4 this year set the tone for a subdued 100 year anniversary for the state of Lebanon. Megan Revell looks back at a century of hope and despair.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 07:24Published
Rafik Hariri murder trial: "This is a tremendous event in Lebanese political life" [Video]

Rafik Hariri murder trial: "This is a tremendous event in Lebanese political life"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:21Published
'Justice delayed': Hariri trial verdict to increase tension [Video]

'Justice delayed': Hariri trial verdict to increase tension

Verdict in politicised trial on assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri will pile pressure on Hezbollah and allies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Hezbollah member found guilty over assassination of Lebanon ex-PM Rafik Hariri

A tribunal has convicted one Hezbollah member and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005...
UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A UN-backed tribunal has convicted a member of Iran-backed Hezbollah of conspiring to kill former...
News24.com | Lebanon Hariri: Hezbollah member found guilty

A UN-backed tribunal has found a member of the Hezbollah Shiite movement guilty over the 2005 murder...
