Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Mescal being tipped for huge music career

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Paul Mescal being tipped for huge music career
Paul Mescal is being tipped for a huge music career by his pal Dermot Kennedy.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Paul Mescal Stars in The Rolling Stones 'Scarlet' Music Video After His Emmy Nomination - Watch!

Paul Mescal is the star of The Rolling Stones‘ new music video! The rock band released their new...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Triple H on Arsenal using his WWE entrance music [Video]

Triple H on Arsenal using his WWE entrance music

WWE chief operating officer Paul Levesque said he is overjoyed that Arsenalare using his entrance music ahead of their Premier League matches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Amy Adams Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' Musical, Disney Wins Bidding War for Film From ‘Lego Batman’ Writer & More News | THR New [Video]

Amy Adams Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' Musical, Disney Wins Bidding War for Film From ‘Lego Batman’ Writer & More News | THR New

Amy Adams joins the cast of Universal's adaptation of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Paul Mescal has landed a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' and Disney wins a..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:32Published
Daisy Edgar-Jones 'disappointed' not to receive Emmy nomination after co-star Paul Mescal's nod [Video]

Daisy Edgar-Jones 'disappointed' not to receive Emmy nomination after co-star Paul Mescal's nod

'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones believes her fringe is responsible for her success, as she landed a part in the hit series after changing her hairstyle.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published