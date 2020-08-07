Paul Mescal being tipped for huge music career

Triple H on Arsenal using his WWE entrance musicWWE chief operating officer Paul Levesque said he is overjoyed that Arsenalare using his entrance music ahead of their Premier League matches.
Amy Adams Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' Musical, Disney Wins Bidding War for Film From ‘Lego Batman’ Writer & More News | THR NewAmy Adams joins the cast of Universal's adaptation of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Paul Mescal has landed a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' and Disney wins a..
Daisy Edgar-Jones 'disappointed' not to receive Emmy nomination after co-star Paul Mescal's nod'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones believes her fringe is responsible for her success, as she landed a part in the hit series after changing her hairstyle.