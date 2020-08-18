Matt Hancock backs the education secretary
Matt Hancock put his support behind Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, telling Sky News "he is doing his best".
Captain💥 Ventilators prioritised for people most likely to survive
The Cabinet ⬇️
Glad Matt Hancock s got our backs not Fran… https://t.co/ywk2HkI14a 6 days ago
Independent SAGE member says wrong to replace PHEIndependent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time"...
Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness HardingHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection. Report by Blairm. Like us..
National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced. Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be..