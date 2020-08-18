Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech

Former US president Bill Clinton lays into President Donald Trump during aspeech to the Democratic National Convention.

Mr Clinton said: “Donald Trumpsays we’re leading the world.

Well, we are the only major industrial economyto have its unemployment rate triple.

“At a time like this, the Oval Officeshould be a command centre.

Instead, it’s a storm centre.

There’s only chaos.”