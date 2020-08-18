Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.
Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is nowcemented as the embodiment of Democrats’ desperate desire to defeat Mr Trumpin autumn. The roll call of convention delegates formalised what has beenclear for months since Mr Biden took the lead in the primary elections’ chasefor the nomination.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years,..
Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the..