Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus



President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.

