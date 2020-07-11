Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.
President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.