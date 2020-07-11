Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Global  
 

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Donald Trump calls Oracle 'good company', says could handle acquisition of Tik Tok in US

 He also said that other companies like Microsoft, Tiktok are in the run for purchasing TikTok
Trump gives nod to Oracle buyout of TikTok in US

 Oracle's chairman Larry Ellison is a supporter of the US president and held a fundraiser for him this year.
Oracle in talks to buy TikTok’s US business: Report

 Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with ByteDance Ltd. on a potential bid for part of TikTok’s business, seeking to rival a competing bid by Microsoft..
Oracle is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Oracle has expressed an interest in acquiring TikTok, according to the Financial Times, giving Microsoft a..
How the forced sale of TikTok could splinter the internet

Well, you know how it is. Head out the door for a long-planned vacation, pray nothing major erupts before you..
After TikTok, Trump administration may ban Alibaba, other Chinese firms in US

 US President Donald Trump has indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days..
WorldNews

News24.com | WATCH | Oracle may bid for TikTok's US operations - FT

Oracle held preliminary talks with TikTok owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the...
Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL) · Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US,...
Oracle wants to buy TikTok's U.S. business, too, report claims

Oracle is joining the race to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, the Financial Times and Bloomberg...
