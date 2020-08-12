Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares
Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket prices of 1.6% despite peoplebeing urged to return to workplaces.
PJR RT @SkyNews: Commuters face a 1.6% rise in rail fares next year - under a rule pegging the increase to the latest inflation figure https://… 6 minutes ago
M Tausif 🌈 RT @LBCNews: Rail commuters face a 1.6% increase in season ticket prices despite people being urged to return to workplaces.
https://t.co/… 20 minutes ago
SkyNews Commuters face a 1.6% rise in rail fares next year - under a rule pegging the increase to the latest inflation figu… https://t.co/YBNCiQpxo1 30 minutes ago
Simpli Art Commuters face 1.6% rise in rail fares next year despite Covid crisis
https://t.co/D6Wuwiddcn
Sent via @updayUK this is just ridiculous 34 minutes ago
Tsunami 3.5% #BLM #GTTO Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares https://t.co/oJpL6raXM2 37 minutes ago
👀 RT @itvnews: Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares
https://t.co/pPsRNpdRgR 37 minutes ago
Tom Dunn RT @LBCNews: Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket prices of 1.6% from next year. This commuter in Chester says although it's a… 41 minutes ago
LBC News Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket prices of 1.6% from next year. This commuter in Chester says altho… https://t.co/pAPSZ3YvtR 43 minutes ago