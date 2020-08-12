Global  
 

Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares

Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares

Rail commuters face 1.6% rise in fares

Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket prices of 1.6% despite peoplebeing urged to return to workplaces.


