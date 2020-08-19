'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case.

I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," said Chirag Paswan.