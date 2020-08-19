'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

A Kolkata based artist paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by making his paintings. The artist showed his emotions and feelings for Sushant through colors. Sushant Singh died on June 14th at his Mumbai residence. CBI is investigating the reason of his death. The actor's sudden demise has raised several questions and rage among his fans and people.ter Uddhav Thackeray.
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09. "He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB," said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer. Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.
A British national who runs a shelter home in Jharsuguda areea of Odisha has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy. The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge runs a shelter home named ‘Faith Outreach’. The incident came to the fore during a probe over misuse of funds by the accused. When police were conducting a probe, a minor boy alleged that John Patrick Bridge had sexualy assaulted him. The minor boy said the incident happened when he was returning from his home to the shelter home last year. Police have registered a case and the accused has been arrested. ‘The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to Court, the further probe is underway,’ Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR said. He however refused to divulge any further details related to the case. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
Former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi, arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office in Mumbai on Sep 16. She was summoned by drugs probe agency on Sep 15. The NCB has so far arrested 18 people in connection with the death of Sushant. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda are under judicial custody.
Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring to destroy the future of India’s youth. A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal,’ the BJP MP said. Ravi Kishan said that the drug problem also existed in the film industry and lauded the action taken by Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ‘The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,’ he said. The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai on September 04. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput's case..
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh..